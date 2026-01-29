TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Business leaders say President Tinubu’s visit to Türkiye unlocks sweeping opportunities across defence, education and manufacturing.
Trade between Türkiye and Nigeria expected to reach $10B after flurry of new deals
Annual bilateral trade between Türkiye and Nigeria currently stands at around $2 billion but both states aim for $10 billion target by 2026. / User Upload
January 29, 2026

Trade and investment ties between Nigeria and Türkiye are poised for rapid expansion following the signing of more than nine bilateral agreements during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Türkiye, according to Dele Oye, chairman of the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council.

Speaking to Anadolu, Oye said the agreements span higher education, defence, trade, diaspora coordination, halal products and other strategic sectors, and are expected to significantly ease market entry and operations for Turkish companies in Nigeria.

“These agreements will expand the scope and ease of operations for Turkish businesses that want to invest and do business in Nigeria,” Oye said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 230 million people, offers a vast consumer base and a strategic platform for accessing the continent, he added.

“Nigeria offers a huge market and a gateway to Africa,” Oye said, pointing to the country’s membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides access to a preferential market of 1.3 billion people.

He also highlighted China’s preferential trade arrangements with 53 African countries in 2025, saying Turkish firms operating in Nigeria could leverage the country as a bridge for trade with China.

“So, it's a huge opportunity for Turkish businesses to establish in Nigeria and use Nigeria as a gateway to enter African markets,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties

Turkish support to Nigeria’s security

Security cooperation remains another pillar of the relationship. Oye thanked Türkiye for its support in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, noting that Nigeria’s defence minister and service chiefs were part of the presidential delegation.

RECOMMENDED

“Currently, Türkiye supplies aircraft, helicopters and several major manufactured goods to Nigeria. We came here to build on that cooperation so that we can expand trade further,” he said.

Oye said both countries have also set up a high-level Joint Committee on Economy and Trade aimed at reducing investment risks and improving market access.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish defence giant Aselsan inks $171M international sales deal

$10 billion target

Annual bilateral trade currently stands at around $2 billion but could exceed $10 billion by 2026, he said, citing the momentum generated by the new agreements.

“There is no home in Nigeria that does not have a Turkish product,” Oye said, describing prospects for deeper economic ties as “positive, positive, positive.”

He added that Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are beginning to show results, with trade surpluses recorded over the past two years and an end to chronic trade deficits.

Beyond economics, Oye said relations between Nigeria and Türkiye are strong politically, culturally and diplomatically, helped by the absence of a colonial past between the two countries.

“For us in Nigeria, Türkiye can be considered a second home. Likewise, Nigeria can be a second home for Turkish businesses,” he said, urging companies to take advantage of what he called a “red carpet” approach by both governments.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'