Trade and investment ties between Nigeria and Türkiye are poised for rapid expansion following the signing of more than nine bilateral agreements during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Türkiye, according to Dele Oye, chairman of the Nigeria-Türkiye Business Council.

Speaking to Anadolu, Oye said the agreements span higher education, defence, trade, diaspora coordination, halal products and other strategic sectors, and are expected to significantly ease market entry and operations for Turkish companies in Nigeria.

“These agreements will expand the scope and ease of operations for Turkish businesses that want to invest and do business in Nigeria,” Oye said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 230 million people, offers a vast consumer base and a strategic platform for accessing the continent, he added.

“Nigeria offers a huge market and a gateway to Africa,” Oye said, pointing to the country’s membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides access to a preferential market of 1.3 billion people.

He also highlighted China’s preferential trade arrangements with 53 African countries in 2025, saying Turkish firms operating in Nigeria could leverage the country as a bridge for trade with China.

“So, it's a huge opportunity for Turkish businesses to establish in Nigeria and use Nigeria as a gateway to enter African markets,” he said.

Turkish support to Nigeria’s security

Security cooperation remains another pillar of the relationship. Oye thanked Türkiye for its support in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, noting that Nigeria’s defence minister and service chiefs were part of the presidential delegation.