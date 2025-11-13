The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Israel confirmed on Thursday that the ICRC had received the remains of an Israeli captive from Hamas in southern Gaza.

"According to information provided by the ICRC, the coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in Gaza," the Israeli army said in a statement.

Earlier, the Palestinian resistance group said it would hand over the body of an Israeli captive this evening under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The handover will take place in the Morag area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, at 1800 GMT, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on its official Telegram channel.

With this, Hamas has now released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 27 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.