Hamas returns remains of another Israeli captive through ICRC in Gaza
Hamas has now handed over the remains of 27 out of 28 Israeli captives since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.
Hamas says the body of Israeli hostage has been recovered in the Morag area in south of Khan Younis. / AA
November 13, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Israel confirmed on Thursday that the ICRC had received the remains of an Israeli captive from Hamas in southern Gaza.

"According to information provided by the ICRC, the coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to Israeli troops in Gaza," the Israeli army said in a statement.

Earlier, the Palestinian resistance group said it would hand over the body of an Israeli captive this evening under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The handover will take place in the Morag area, north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, at 1800 GMT, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said on its official Telegram channel.

With this, Hamas has now released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 27 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, claimed that one of the received bodies did not match any of its listed captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains.

For every captive body, Israel is to hand over the remains of 15 Palestinians.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,700 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.


