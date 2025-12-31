More than 3,000 people died trying to reach Spain by sea in 2025, according to a new report, marking a sharp fall compared with the previous 12 months.

The NGO Caminando Fronteras said 3,090 people drowned between January and December 15 2025, including 192 women and 437 children.

The victims came from 30 countries, mainly in West and North Africa, but also from Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, and Egypt.

Activists warned that the decline in deaths did not mean the journeys had become safer, arguing instead that tighter border controls were pushing migrants onto increasingly dangerous routes.

The report found that the Atlantic crossing from North Africa to the Canary Islands remained the deadliest route, accounting for 1,906 deaths this year. The journey can take up to 12 days at sea.

A growing number of irregular refugees also attempted the route from Algeria to the Balearic Islands, where 1,037 people lost their lives.