Ten Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by the Israeli army after months of detention, according to Hamas.
In a statement, the office said the detainees were freed at the Karem Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza.
It did not provide details about their health condition at the time of release.
The detainees were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah for medical examinations, the statement said.
On October 13, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 1,700 from Gaza, as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.
Many of those released arrived in poor health, with several describing experiences of torture, starvation and humiliation inside Israeli detention facilities.
According to Palestinian and International human rights organisations, more than 10,000 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, including women and children.
The groups say detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, conditions they say have led to the deaths of numerous prisoners.