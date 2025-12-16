Ten Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by the Israeli army after months of detention, according to Hamas.

In a statement, the office said the detainees were freed at the Karem Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza.

It did not provide details about their health condition at the time of release.

The detainees were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah for medical examinations, the statement said.

On October 13, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 1,700 from Gaza, as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.