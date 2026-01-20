Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

President Erdogan told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in Syria and that Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, the directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The leaders also exchanged views on the fight against the Daesh terror group and the situation of Daesh members in Syrian prisons.

Erdogan stated that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," it said.

Türkiye in coordination with US for peace in Gaza