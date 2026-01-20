MIDDLE EAST
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza
Turkish President Erdogan says that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region."
US President Trump invited Turkish President Erdogan and additional heads of state and government to join Board of Peace for Gaza. (FILE) / Reuters
January 20, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held a phone call to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

President Erdogan told Trump that Türkiye is "closely" following developments in Syria and that Syria's unity, solidarity and territorial integrity are "important" for Ankara, the directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The leaders also exchanged views on the fight against the Daesh terror group and the situation of Daesh members in Syrian prisons.

Erdogan stated that "a peaceful Syria, free from terrorism and developing in all aspects, would contribute to the stability of the region," it said.

Türkiye in coordination with US for peace in Gaza

On Gaza, Erdogan said that efforts to establish peace in Gaza are continuing, adding that Türkiye will continue to act in coordination with the US on this matter.

He also thanked Trump for the invitation to the Board of Peace for Gaza.

Trump earlier on Tuesday said he would have a "very important" call with Erdogan, "who I like a lot."

On Friday, the White House announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's genocide in Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

Trump has invited additional heads of state and government to join the board, including Turkish President Erdogan.

SOURCE:AA
