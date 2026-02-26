Terrorists have killed at least five worshippers and wounded three others in a reprisal attack on a mosque in northwestern Nigeria's Kebbi state, according to state-owned News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The attacks came late on Wednesday after Lakurawa terrorists were killed in a "failed ambush" on a military convoy, the police spokesperson in Kebbi Bashir Usman told NAN.

"The attack was a reprisal by suspected Lakurawa terrorist elements following a failed ambush on troops of the Nigerian Army attached to the 8 Division," Usman said.

Members of the Lakurawa terror group opened fire on the mosque in Dadin Kowa village in Maiyama local government on when worshippers were observing evening prayers.

A security report seen by AFP said 10 worshippers were killed in the attack.