Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon," US President Donald Trump has said ahead of high-stakes weekend talks over the state's nuclear programme.

"I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country. But they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, hours before his envoy Steve Witkoff is to meet Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman.

Witkoff earlier on Friday said it is the White House's "red line" to prevent nuclear weaponisation of Iran.

"I think our position begins with dismantlement of your programme. That is our position today," Witkoff, who will lead the talks with Iran on Saturday in Muscat for the US, told The Wall Street Journal.

"That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries," he said.

His remarks came after the White House said Trump's "ultimate goal" is to ensure that Iran can "never" obtain a nuclear weapon.

"Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponisation of your nuclear capability," Witkoff said.

According to the report, the envoy said he would take the issue to Trump to determine how to proceed, if Tehran refuses to eliminate its nuclear programme.