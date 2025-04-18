WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jesus Christ then, Palestinians now: Colombian leader on genocide in Gaza
The Colombian leader has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, repeatedly accusing it of committing war crimes.
00:00
Jesus Christ then, Palestinians now: Colombian leader on genocide in Gaza
abu safiya / AFP
April 18, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned Israel's actions in Gaza and likened the plight of Palestinians to the suffering of Jesus Christ.

"At the moment of the Passion and death of Jesus, let us reflect on the Palestinian people, from where he came, now under a bloody genocide," Petro wrote on X, responding to a post about Dr Hossam Abu Safiya, a prominent Palestinian physician reportedly in critical condition while in Israeli detention following alleged torture.

Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, was reportedly detained by Israeli forces earlier this year.

Human rights organisations and local media outlets have raised alarms in recent weeks over his treatment in custody, citing severe abuse and deteriorating health.

Petro’s statement came during the Christian observance of Holy Week, further intensifying its symbolic weight.

RECOMMENDED

The Colombian leader has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, repeatedly accusing it of committing war crimes.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal