WAR ON GAZA
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Israel kills at least six at Gaza police checkpoint in yet another truce breach
Israel has killed at least 700 Palestinians since it agreed a truce deal with Hamas in October last year.
Israel kills at least six at Gaza police checkpoint in yet another truce breach
Israel has killed at least 700 Palestinians since it agreed truce deal. [File] / Reuters
April 11, 2026

Israel has attacked a police checkpoint in Bureij camp in the central Gaza, killing at least six people and wounding several others, medics said.

It was not immediately clear whether all those killed early on Saturday were police members. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A series of Israeli attacks has killed dozens of police force members since October, according to medics and police sources.

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Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas reached a US-brokered deal last October that was meant to halt Israeli violence in the Palestinian territory.

Israel has carried out daily violations of a ceasefire in place since October 10, 2025, killing 736 people and wounding 2,035 as of March 18, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a genocide in Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000, and devastating about 90 of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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