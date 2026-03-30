UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the killing of an Indonesian peacekeeper of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid hostilities late on Sunday between Israel and Hezbollah.
"This is just one of a number of recent incidents that have jeopardised the safety & security of peacekeepers," he said on X.
Guterres called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property.
Earlier, UNIFIL said in a statement that a peacekeeper was "tragically" killed on Sunday when a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. Another was critically injured.
UNIFIL said it does not know the origin of the projectile.
"We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances," it said.
The Indonesian foreign ministry said "indirect artillery fire" near town of Adchit al Qusayr killed one of its peacekeepers and wounded three others.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we wish a full and swift recovery to the injured personnel," the ministry said.
"Indonesia is working with UNIFIL to ensure the prompt repatriation of the fallen and the best possible medical treatment for the injured."
Indonesia strongly condemned the incident and called for an investigation, adding that the safety and security of UN peacekeepers must be respected "at all times".
Adchit al Qusayr lies near Lebanon's southern border with Israel, where Israeli forces have been battling Hezbollah fighters for nearly a month.
On March 7, three Ghanaian soldiers were wounded by gunfire in a border town in southern Lebanon.
Israel has pounded Lebanon with air strikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Hezbollah group on March 2.
The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.