UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the killing of an Indonesian peacekeeper of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) amid hostilities late on Sunday between Israel and Hezbollah.

"This is just one of a number of recent incidents that have jeopardised the safety & security of peacekeepers," he said on X.

Guterres called on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property.

Earlier, UNIFIL said in a statement that a peacekeeper was "tragically" killed on Sunday when a projectile exploded at a UNIFIL position near the southern Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. Another was critically injured.

UNIFIL said it does not know the origin of the projectile.

"We have launched an investigation to determine all of the circumstances," it said.

Related TRT World - Lebanon says Israeli missile attacks wounded UN peacekeepers from Ghana

The Indonesian foreign ministry said "indirect artillery fire" near town of Adchit al Qusayr killed one of its peacekeepers and wounded three others.