The US capital's renowned John F. Kennedy arts center is to be renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center" after President Donald Trump, the White House has announced.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the centre's board has voted for the change because of the Republican's "unbelievable work" in overhauling the famed venue.

They did so “because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” Leavitt said.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” she said.

Pinnacle of American cultural excellence

The US president, elected chair by a newly constituted board in February, has often joked about referring to the performing arts centre as the “Trump Kennedy Center.”