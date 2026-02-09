Iran is prepared to dilute its highly enriched uranium if the United States lifts all sanctions on the country, the head of its atomic energy agency said Monday after talks resumed with Washington.

"In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60 percent enriched uranium... the head of the Atomic Energy Organization said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," the official IRNA news agency reported, referring to agency chief Mohammad Eslami, without specifying whether this included all sanctions on Iran or only those imposed by the United States.

Diluting uranium means mixing it with blend material to reduce the enrichment level, so that the final product does not exceed a given enrichment threshold.

Iran's top security official, meanwhile, is set to visit Muscat on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Ali Larijani, who heads Iran's Supreme National Security Council, will meet with senior Omani officials to discuss the latest regional and international developments, as well as bilateral cooperation, the report said.