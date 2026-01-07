As narratives circulate abroad suggesting Venezuelans are celebrating the removal of President Nicolas Maduro amid deep economic hardship, scenes in the capital tell a different story.

Following the Trump administration’s abduction of Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, masses of people returned to public squares on Tuesday, waving Venezuelan flags, bouncing to patriotic music and flashing V-for-victory signs in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s vow to “run” the country.

Here are some photos showing how Venezuelans protest US intervention and demand the return of their abducted president.

The demonstrations have unfolded under heightened tension after a US military intervention involving air strikes, helicopters and special forces killed dozens, including civilians and military personnel.

Yet rather than provoking the people to come out against the remnants of Maduro’s government, the US intervention has galvanised large-scale mobilisation in the capital.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, named in the US indictment unsealed on Saturday, moved through the crowd wearing a blue cap bearing the slogan “to doubt is to betray,” high-fiving supporters and projecting calm as thousands rallied around him.

Venezuelans have lived with severe economic hardship for years, partly because of US sanctions, which crippled the country’s major source of income, oil exports. American pundits and the Venezuelan opposition, which is based in the US, had long created an impression that Maduro had lost popular support.

The protest rallies coincided with an explicit rejection of US authority by Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, after Trump said Washington would govern the country pending a political transition.