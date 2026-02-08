The death toll in the coal mine blast in the Indian state of Meghalaya has reached 27, with search operations ongoing.

Search and rescue operations are “continuing” following the explosion at the state's East Jaintia Hills, and the recovery of additional bodies, said public broadcaster All India Radio.

Earlier, Chief Minister of the state Conrad Sangma said the blast took place at an illegal coal mine.

Sangma said the government has ordered a "comprehensive inquiry" into the accident.

Police has registered a case and arrested two people in connection with the blast.