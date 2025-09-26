US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order certifying that a deal to shift TikTok’s US operations to an American consortium meets national security requirements under US law.

The order also extended a moratorium on a mandated ban for 270 days, one of the final steps before the agreement is finalised.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his approval during a recent call.

"I had a very good talk with President Xi — a lot of respect for him. Hopefully, he has a lot of respect for me, too. And we talked about TikTok and other things, but we talked about TikTok and he gave us the go-ahead," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

A senior White House official said that after the order, TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance will sign a framework agreement with at least one managing investor in the new consortium, pending regulatory reviews.

Under the deal, ByteDance’s share will fall below 20 percent to comply with a law passed by Congress last year requiring TikTok to be majority-owned by a US entity or face a nationwide ban.

Trump has postponed the ban several times since taking office in January.