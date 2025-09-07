Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday for the second "Red Line for Gaza" demonstration, calling for Belgium to cut off its ties with Israel over the continuing genocide in Gaza.

According to police, some 70,000 people gathered at Brussels' North Station before marching towards Jean Rey Square, near pan-European institutions, local media reported.

The organisers urged participants to carry red cards as a way of showing "a red card to politicians and institutions facilitating war crimes against Palestinians".

"Although the federal government finally decided to take measures against Israel on September 2, these measures still fall far short of all Belgium's international obligations," Ludo De Brabander, one of the organisers, said.

He added that Belgium must take "decisive and comprehensive measures" to end its complicity in the genocide.