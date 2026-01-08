US State Department officials rebuked Somalia's leaders on Wednesday over reports of food aid theft and paused "all ongoing US assistance programs" to its government, according to a post to X.

Noting its "zero-tolerance policy" for waste or theft, the US Under Secretary for Foreign Assistance, Humanitarian Affairs and Religious Freedom posted that it had received reports Somali officials "destroyed a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and illegally seized 76 metric tons of donor-funded food aid for vulnerable Somalis."

US officials added that any future aid would be "dependent on the Somali Federal Government taking accountability" and remediating the matter.

Located on the Horn of Africa, war-torn Somalia has consistently been categorised as one of the world's least developed countries by the United Nations.

Officials in Somalia did not immediately respond to a request for response to the aid reduction.

