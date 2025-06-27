US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a call on Thursday in which they discussed promoting "a durable peace between Israel and Iran," the State Department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, earlier this week, announced a ceasefire between US ally Israel and its regional rival Iran to halt a war that began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran.

Trump met Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last week, where they discussed Iran, which Trump said Pakistan knew about better than most other countries.

A section of Pakistan's embassy in Washington represents Iran's interests in the United States, as Tehran does not have diplomatic relations with the US.

"The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran," the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Rubio emphasised Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon," it added.

Pakistan commits to Middle East peace efforts

In a statement by the Pakistan government, it was confirmed that the Pakistani premier received a telephone call from US Secretary Rubio.