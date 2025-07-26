Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said he does not expect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hesitate if conditions for annexing the occupied West Bank align with his vision.

He warned that the move would not serve Israel’s long-term interests.

“If Netanyahu believes the conditions are right, I frankly don’t think he would hesitate. His mindset is maximalist,” he told Turkish broadcaster NTV on Friday. “But this won’t benefit Israel over the next decades.”

Fidan criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza as a “raging frenzy” that has turned into a global concern. He said most countries, apart from a few, are no longer standing by Israel in the face of its nearly two-year war in Gaza.

He pointed to the international shift, noting French President Emmanuel Macron’s support for recognising Palestine. “Except for US politicians, we don’t see open support for the current Zionist mindset in Israel,” he said.

On ceasefire efforts, Fidan identified three sticking points: who will distribute aid in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli ground forces and assurances about the ceasefire’s continuation following a release of hostages by Hamas.

He emphasised that Israel is trying to make Gaza unlivable not only through destruction but also by starvation.

“Israeli intelligence officials are travelling country to country, trying to convince them to accept large numbers of Palestinian refugees. This is a project to make Gaza ‘without Palestinians,’” he said.

Regarding the Israeli parliament’s call for annexing the West Bank, approved July 23, Fidan said it directly undermines the two-state solution.

“You’re trying to destroy something that everyone recognises based on the 1967 borders. If you don’t accept a negotiated two-state solution now, you open yourself to future risks,” he said.

