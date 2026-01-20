WORLD
Trump says 'very important call' planned with Türkiye's President Erdogan
Call comes as US and Turkish officials discuss Syria developments and Gaza governance plan.
Trump flags talks with Erdogan following US–Türkiye discussions on Syria and Gaza. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very important call" coming up with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, praising the Turkish leader during remarks at the White House.

"I have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, who I like a lot," Trump told reporters on Tuesday during a briefing.

The comments came as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Ankara has intensified in recent days.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as the US-proposed "Board of Peace" for Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The discussion took place during a phone call on Monday.

Rapid developments

The diplomatic activity has followed the entry into force of an agreement announced by the Syrian Presidency, which said new understandings had been reached with the terrorist YPG-dominated SDF group regarding Hasakah province and the integration of civilian and military institutions.

Syria’s Defence Ministry said the agreement includes a ceasefire that took effect at 8 pm local time and will last for four days.

The Syrian Presidency said the deal grants the YPG-led SDF terror group four days to consult and present a detailed plan for the integration of Hasakah, while the group has confirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Separately, US envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said the original role of the SDF/YPG terror group, as the main force combating Daesh has ended on the ground, adding that Damascus is now qualified to assume responsibility for security, including control of Daesh detention centres.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.

