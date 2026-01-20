US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very important call" coming up with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, praising the Turkish leader during remarks at the White House.

"I have a very important call with President Erdogan, who I like, who I like a lot," Trump told reporters on Tuesday during a briefing.

The comments came as diplomatic engagement between Washington and Ankara has intensified in recent days.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as the US-proposed "Board of Peace" for Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The discussion took place during a phone call on Monday.

Rapid developments