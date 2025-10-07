ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
The trio’s 1980s experiments proved that quantum tunnelling — once thought confined to the microscopic world — can occur on a visible scale, paving the way for today’s quantum technologies.
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Experiments by Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis laid the groundwork for modern quantum computing, cryptography, and ultra-sensitive sensors. / AP
October 7, 2025

Three physicists — Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret, and American John Martinis — were awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for experiments that turned abstract quantum theory into practical reality.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the trio was honoured “for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Their work revealed that quantum effects can be observed not only in single particles but also in systems large enough to hold in one’s hand.

Turning quantum theory into tangible science

Quantum mechanics governs how particles behave on unimaginably small scales — where objects can exist in two states at once or “tunnel” through barriers. In the 1980s, Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis demonstrated that these peculiar effects could also occur in superconducting circuits, showing that the strange laws of quantum physics could shape real-world technology.

Their experiments laid the groundwork for modern quantum computing, cryptography, and ultra-sensitive sensors.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate how century-old quantum mechanics continues to surprise us,” said Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics. “It’s also enormously useful — the foundation of all digital technology.”

RelatedTRT World - 'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump

Humble reactions from laureates

RECOMMENDED

Speaking by phone during the announcement, Clarke, 83, said the prize came as “the surprise of my life.”

“It never occurred to me that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize,” he said. “We were focused purely on the physics — not the enormous applications that followed.”

Clarke is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, while Devoret, 72, and Martinis, 67, both teach at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

RelatedTRT World - US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research

Nobel week continues

The physics prize follows Monday’s award in medicine to a US-Japanese trio for discoveries in immunology. The chemistry, literature, and peace prizes will be announced later this week, culminating with the economics prize on October 14.

Each Nobel includes a gold medal, diploma, and $1.2 million, presented by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference