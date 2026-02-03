The YPG terrorist organisation detained at least 23 local residents on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah after they took to the streets to welcome Syrian Interior Ministry affiliated security forces, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local sources.
The sources said 21 people were detained in Hasakah city centre, with one arrested in the Rmelan district and another in the town of Almabde, after the Syrian state convoy entered the city under a US-backed agreement with the YPG.
The detentions follow a pattern of violence and intimidation by the terror group against civilians, including repeated violations of ceasefire agreements.
On Sunday, Alikhbariah TV reported that YPG terrorists opened fire on civilians attempting to flee besieged areas in the northern Aleppo countryside, including the villages of al Qubba and al Jaada, despite an active ceasefire.
Last week, two young men were shot dead in separate attacks by the group’s forces in Hasakah city and the village of al Ghariqa in Qamishli countryside.
The killings reported by Alikhbariah TV, were followed by a wave of YPG raids on villages near al Darbasiyah, where several young men were detained.
The latest agreement between the YPG and the Syrian government includes provisions banning armed manifestations, restricting weapons to internal security forces and requiring the withdrawal of the YPG terror group’s forces to areas east of the Euphrates in northeastern Syria.
It also includes the integration of public institutions in central Hasakah with those of the Damascus government, with current employees to be absorbed into the state payroll.
The Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security nationwide since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.