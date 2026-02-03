The YPG terrorist organisation detained at least 23 local residents on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah after they took to the streets to welcome Syrian Interior Ministry affiliated security forces, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local sources.

The sources said 21 people were detained in Hasakah city centre, with one arrested in the Rmelan district and another in the town of Almabde, after the Syrian state convoy entered the city under a US-backed agreement with the YPG.

The detentions follow a pattern of violence and intimidation by the terror group against civilians, including repeated violations of ceasefire agreements.

On Sunday, Alikhbariah TV reported that YPG terrorists opened fire on civilians attempting to flee besieged areas in the northern Aleppo countryside, including the villages of al Qubba and al Jaada, despite an active ceasefire.