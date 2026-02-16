Tokyo said it had lodged a "stern demarche" with China through diplomatic channels after Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, accused "far-right forces" in Japan of seeking to revive militarism.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Wang weighed in on Beijing's current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made comments about Taiwan in November.

Wang said that "Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism".

"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: if it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction."

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the claims in a post on X on Sunday as "factually incorrect and ungrounded".

"Japan's efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," the statement said.