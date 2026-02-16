WORLD
Japan rebukes China over accusations of reviving militarism
Japan protested after China’s Wang Yi accused it of reviving militarism at the Munich Security Conference.
The flags of China and Japan are flown at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 / AP
18 hours ago

Tokyo said it had lodged a "stern demarche" with China through diplomatic channels after Beijing's top diplomat, Wang Yi, accused "far-right forces" in Japan of seeking to revive militarism.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Wang weighed in on Beijing's current relationship with Tokyo, which has been under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made comments about Taiwan in November.

Wang said that "Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism".

"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: if it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction."

RelatedTRT World - Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the claims in a post on X on Sunday as "factually incorrect and ungrounded".

"Japan's efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," the statement said.

It said there were "countries in the international community that have been rapidly increasing their military capabilities in a non-transparent manner", but added that "Japan opposes such moves and distances itself from them".

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made his stance clear at another session of the conference, followed by a stern demarche against the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, the statement said.

Just weeks into her term, Takaichi said Japan would intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Beijing claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Takaichi was seen as a China hawk before becoming Japan's first woman prime minister in October.

She said last week that under her leadership, Japan, which hosts some 60,000 US military personnel, would bolster its defences and "steadfastly protect" its territory.

