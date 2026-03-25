NATO's former secretary general has said that Europe must take responsibility for its own destiny amid rising tensions with Washington.

“I do not believe it is the time for a definitive break between Europe and the United States. But we Europeans must take care of our own destiny,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen told the French radio broadcaster RFI on Wednesday.

He said NATO should be reformed and strengthened, with Europe taking a larger role within the alliance.

“This is a conflict initiated by US President Donald Trump,” Rasmussen said, rejecting the idea of NATO intervening to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

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‘The era of flattery is over’

The US and Israel have carried out air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping lane, has also been effectively throttled since early March.

Rasmussen added that some NATO members may choose to assist the US individually, noting that “France has indicated it could be involved if there is a UN mandate.”

Commenting on recent US criticism of NATO, the former NATO chief said Europeans cannot afford to flatter Trump and must act firmly. “The era of flattery is over. We must be firm with Donald Trump, and this is the only language he understands,” he said.