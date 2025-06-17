In pictures: Iran endures Israeli aggression and fights back
In pictures: Iran endures Israeli aggression and fights backWith Israeli attacks escalating and Iran responding with drone and missile strikes, civilians in Tehran face mounting uncertainty as Netanyahu drags Middle East toward a major regional conflict.
Relatives of 23 military personnel who killed in Israeli attacks attend the funeral ceremony at the Valley of Mercy Martyrs Cemetery in Tabriz. / AA
June 17, 2025

Israel's aggression on Iran has entered its fifth day as Israeli fighter jets struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, while Iran continued to launch drones and missiles at Israel in response.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it had carried out 545 drone operations against Israel over the past 72 hours, with more retaliatory attacks under way.

Casualties are rising in both nations, prompting global appeals for restraint and a ceasefire.

However, fears are growing that the US may join Israel's aggression against Iran after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu incited Washington to support his military.

Here are some powerful images capturing the streets and skies of Iran during Israeli strikes.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
