A senior Iranian official has responded to US President Donald Trump’s latest threat to intervene in violent protests, saying that the US and Israel will be the ones responsible for the killing of Iranian civilians.

Shortly after Trump’s social media post urging Iranians to "take over" government institutions, Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, posted on X: "We declare the names of the main killers of the people of Iran: 1- Trump 2- Netanyahu."

It comes after Trump urged Iranians to keep protesting against the country's leadership, telling them "help is on its way".

Iranian authorities insisted they had regained control of the country after successive nights of mass protests nationwide since Thursday that have posed one of the biggest challenges to the leadership since it came to power in the 1979 revolution.

The heavily sanctioned country has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian currency, the rial.

Trump, asked what he meant by a social media post saying "help is on its way" to protesters in Iran, told reporters in Michigan that they would have to figure it out.



"You're going to have to figure that one out. I'm sorry," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump seeks swift tactical victory

Later he told CBS News in an interview that US would take "very strong action" if the Iranian government starts hanging protesters, but did not elaborate on what those actions would be.