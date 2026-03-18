The US Federal Reserve has raised its inflation forecast as it held interest rates steady, citing an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war in Iran.

The 11-1 vote on the benchmark lending rate was widely expected, but nonetheless defied US President Donald Trump's demands for a reduction as the world's largest economy battles stubborn inflation and weak labour demand.

Rates were kept steady at a range of 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, with officials flagging one expected cut by the end of the year.

However, the Fed raised its inflation outlook, now expecting its preferred personal consumption expenditures (PCE) measure to stand at 2.7 percent by December 2026.

"In the near term, higher energy prices will push up overall inflation," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, referring to steeper costs from the war in the Middle East.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell for not slashing rates.