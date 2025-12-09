On a recent afternoon, Giselle Garcia, a volunteer who has been helping an Afghan family resettle, drove the father to a check-in with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She warned him and his family to prepare for the worst.

The moment the father stepped into the ICE office in California's capital city, he was arrested.

Coming just days after the shooting of two National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national suspect, federal authorities have carried out increased arrests of Afghans in the US, immigration lawyers say as Afghans both in and outside the country have come under intense scrutiny by immigration officials.

Garcia said the family she helped had reported to all their appointments and were following all legal requirements.

“He was trying to be strong for his wife and kids in the car, but the anxiety and fear were palpable,” she said. “His wife was trying to hold back tears, but I could see her in the rearview mirror silently crying.”

They had fled Afghanistan under threat by the Taliban because the wife’s father had assisted the US military, and they had asked for asylum at the US-Mexico border, Garcia said. She is not identifying him or his family for fear other members could be arrested.

Afghan men arrested in wake of shooting

Since the November 26 Guard shooting, The Associated Press has tracked roughly two dozen arrests of Afghan immigrants, most of which happened in Northern California.

In Sacramento, home to one of the nation’s largest Afghan communities, volunteers monitoring ICE activities say they witnessed at least nine arrests at the federal building last week after Afghan men received calls to check in there.

Many of those detained had requested asylum at the US-Mexico border in the last two years. Others were among the 76,000 Afghans brought to the US under Operation Allies Welcome, created by former President Joe Biden's administration after the chaotic withdrawal of the US from their country.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on December 1 that the Trump administration is “actively reexamining” all the Afghan nationals who entered the US during Biden’s administration.

The AP couldn’t independently determine each of the Afghans' immigration statuses or the reasons put forward by authorities for their arrests. In one case, the man had been arrested twice on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the government.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland, said in an email that the agency "has been going full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and criminal illegal aliens that came in through Biden’s fraudulent parole programmes and working to get the criminals and public safety threats OUT of our country.”

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan suspect in the shooting, was granted asylum earlier this year, according to advocate group #AfghanEvac.

Critics say Afghans paying price for one bad actor

Since the shooting, the US government introduced sweeping immigration changes, including pausing asylum applications and requiring increased vetting for immigrants from certain countries.

The administration also took steps specifically targeted at Afghans, including pausing all their immigration-related applications and visas for Afghans who closely helped the war effort.

Those who work with Afghans say the stepped-up enforcement amounts to the collective punishment of a population, many of whom risked their lives to protect US troops.