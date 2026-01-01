WAR ON GAZA
Hundreds in Sweden cancel New Year’s celebrations to rally in support of Palestine
Protesters brave freezing temperatures to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, demanding a ceasefire and accountability for civilian killings by Israel.
Waving Palestinian flags and carrying torches, demonstrators later marched toward the Swedish Parliament. / AP
January 1, 2026

Hundreds of people in Sweden cancelled New Year’s celebrations and rallied in the capital, Stockholm, in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Despite freezing temperatures, protesters assembled at Segels Torg Square on Wednesday following a call by numerous civil society organisations, choosing to mourn children and civilians killed by Israel instead of celebrating the New Year.

Carrying banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages,” the crowd demanded an end to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and called on Sweden to halt arms sales to Israel.

In a statement made on behalf of the organisers, the protesters said: “In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice.”

The statement also emphasised that Israel was not adhering to peace commitments with Palestine.

“As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents,” it said.

Waving Palestinian flags and carrying torches, demonstrators later marched toward the Swedish Parliament.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating a ceasefire agreement, which halted a two-year Israeli war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Since the October 10 ceasefire deal that halted the two-year Israeli war, at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,100 others injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
