Hundreds of people in Sweden cancelled New Year’s celebrations and rallied in the capital, Stockholm, in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Despite freezing temperatures, protesters assembled at Segels Torg Square on Wednesday following a call by numerous civil society organisations, choosing to mourn children and civilians killed by Israel instead of celebrating the New Year.

Carrying banners reading “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages,” the crowd demanded an end to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and called on Sweden to halt arms sales to Israel.

In a statement made on behalf of the organisers, the protesters said: “In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice.”

The statement also emphasised that Israel was not adhering to peace commitments with Palestine.