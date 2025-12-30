The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its newest Oreshnik missile system has been deployed on combat duty in Belarus.
The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that “a solemn ceremony” was held to mark the deployment.
"In the Republic of Belarus, a solemn ceremony was held to mark the deployment on combat duty of a unit equipped with the mobile ground-based Oreshnik missile complex. During the completion of the military ritual of changing duty shifts, the flag of the Strategic Missile Forces was raised," the statement said.
Before deployment, specialists — including launch, communications, security, power supply, mechanics, and drivers — underwent retraining using modern equipment, it said.
It added that all necessary conditions for the unit’s combat duty and the accommodation of Russian military personnel had been arranged in advance.
With the missile complex now on duty, personnel are exploring new patrol zones and conducting reconnaissance in unfamiliar terrain, the ministry noted.
"The missile complex has been deployed on combat duty on time. The personnel are well-coordinated; the teams are prepared. Combat duty is organised and carried out in accordance with the guiding documents," it said.
The ministry also said Russia and Belarus are jointly examining new patrol areas and conducting reconnaissance.
"Planned training sessions are being conducted in accordance with the assigned tasks. In the daily and weekly cycle, training sessions on combat readiness, tactical readiness, and special tactics are held. The personnel have already demonstrated their professionalism in action during planned training sessions," it added.
The mobile ground-based Oreshnik missile complex, armed with medium-range missiles, was first used in November 2024 to carry out a hypersonic strike against a military‑industrial target in Dnipropetrovsk.
President Vladimir Putin said the following day that Russia maintains a stockpile of such missiles ready for deployment and that serial production is already underway.