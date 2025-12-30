The Russian Defence Ministry has announced that its newest Oreshnik missile system has been deployed on combat duty in Belarus.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that “a solemn ceremony” was held to mark the deployment.

"In the Republic of Belarus, a solemn ceremony was held to mark the deployment on combat duty of a unit equipped with the mobile ground-based Oreshnik missile complex. During the completion of the military ritual of changing duty shifts, the flag of the Strategic Missile Forces was raised," the statement said.

Before deployment, specialists — including launch, communications, security, power supply, mechanics, and drivers — underwent retraining using modern equipment, it said.

It added that all necessary conditions for the unit’s combat duty and the accommodation of Russian military personnel had been arranged in advance.

With the missile complex now on duty, personnel are exploring new patrol zones and conducting reconnaissance in unfamiliar terrain, the ministry noted.