WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Iran's army says the attack took place off Sri Lanka when the vessel was returning from the Milan Peace 2026 naval drills in India.
Sri Lanka said it launched a joint rescue operation after receiving a distress call from the ship, off the southern coast of Galle city. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Iran's army has said that 104 crew members of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena were killed and 32 others were wounded in a US attack last week.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the army said on Sunday the vessel was attacked by the US Navy on March 4 in the water off Sri Lanka as it was returning from the Milan Peace 2026 naval drills in India.

Washington confirmed that an American submarine launched a torpedo attack on the Iranian vessel.

Sri Lanka said it launched a joint rescue operation after receiving a distress call from the ship, off the southern coast of Galle city. It added that 32 crew members were wounded and rushed to a local hospital.

The attack occurred as the US and Israel continued large-scale air strikes on Iran that began on February 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and wounding over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

SOURCE:AA
