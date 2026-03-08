Iran's army has said that 104 crew members of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena were killed and 32 others were wounded in a US attack last week.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the army said on Sunday the vessel was attacked by the US Navy on March 4 in the water off Sri Lanka as it was returning from the Milan Peace 2026 naval drills in India.

Washington confirmed that an American submarine launched a torpedo attack on the Iranian vessel.