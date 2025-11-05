Conditions for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have not been met, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"Any summit meeting requires in-depth preparation and careful consideration of all aspects. As of today, neither the first nor the second condition for organising this meeting has been met," Ryabkov said on Wednesday at a meeting in the lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, in Moscow.

The diplomat noted that while the Russian and American foreign ministries are engaged in preparatory work, the immediate priority is to add specifics to the framework agreed upon by the leaders in mid-August.

Despite the lack of high-level contacts, Ryabkov confirmed that the sides are in constant communication, with security issues occupying a central place on the agenda.

Trump and Putin last met in Alaska on August 15, and later decided to hold talks in Budapest. The summit, however, could not go ahead.

Earlier, the Kremlin said the meeting required a “great deal of homework,” and that they could not just “meet for the sake of meeting.”

Related TRT World - Russia urges Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk to lay down arms

Moscow demands return of seized diplomatic property

Ryabkov cited the closure of Russian diplomatic missions in 2017 and 2018 as a key irritant in the diplomatic relations, demanding the return of seized property.

"The property must be returned. This is an irrevocable requirement. Even if they didn't disgrace themselves, they took away state property protected by diplomatic immunity, and they don't want to return it," he said.

On the issue of direct flights between Russia and the US, Ryabkov said it is on the agenda, and Russia is in favour of resuming them but no progress has been achieved so far.