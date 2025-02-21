Anti-Asian online hate in the US has seen an "alarming surge" since the 2024 US elections won by Donald Trump, data released by Stop AAPI Hate showed, citing what the nonprofit group called the US president's anti-immigration agenda and an intense debate surrounding H-1B visas.

"Since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, there has been an alarming surge in anti-Asian hate online - including slurs and threats of violence," the nonprofit group, which documents discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the US, said on Thursday.

Rights advocates have been critical of Trump's immigration crackdown which they say fuels anti-immigrant rhetoric.

They have also criticised Trump's attempts to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs, saying DEI policies help ensure equal opportunities for marginalised groups facing historical inequities.

Trump says his policies target immigrants who came into the US illegally. He calls DEI discriminatory and "anti-merit."

Indians account for the bulk of H-1B US visas, which Trump has backed despite vocal opposition by some of his supporters.

