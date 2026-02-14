WORLD
2 min read
US ends decade-long temporary protected status for Yemenis
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says Yemen no longer meets criteria for TPS, giving beneficiaries 60 days to leave or face deportation.
US ends decade-long temporary protected status for Yemenis
US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, February 13 2026. / Reuters
February 14, 2026

The US government has said it is ending a protected status for migrants from Yemen, which had been in place for the past decade.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced on Friday that Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, first designated for the Middle Eastern nation in September 2015 because of armed conflict there, would be terminated in 60 days' time.

It applied to roughly 1,400 Yemeni nationals in the United States.

"After reviewing conditions in the country and consulting with appropriate US government agencies, I determined that Yemen no longer meets the law's requirements to be designated for Temporary Protected Status," Noem said in a statement.

"Allowing TPS Yemen beneficiaries to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interest," she said, describing the revocation as an act of "putting America first."

Yemeni beneficiaries with no other lawful basis for remaining in the US have 60 days to voluntarily depart the United States or face arrest, the statement said, offering a complimentary plane ticket and a $2,600 "exit bonus" for those who "self-deport."

RelatedTRT World - What do we know about deadly conflict in Yemen?

Immigration policy shift

RECOMMENDED

The Trump administration has rolled back TPS protections for many nations, mostly in the developing world, as part of a drive to scale back immigration.

TPS allows narrow groups of people in the United States to live and work in the country if they're deemed to be in danger if they return to their home nations, because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

While the protections are technically temporary, historically presidents have continued to renew TPS status for migrants rather than revoking it and rendering them undocumented.

Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, has been riven by civil war since 2014.

The State Department currently advises against travel to Yemen, citing "terrorism, unrest, crime, health risks, kidnapping, and landmines."

Since coming to office last year Trump has ended or sought to end TPS for nationals of Haiti, Somalia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal, Ethiopia, and Venezuela, among others.

RelatedTRT World - What is the US doing in war-torn Yemen?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan vs India: Hottest ticket in cricket sparks T20 World Cup fever
Mark Carney visits memorial as new details surface about Canada shooting
Trump hints at Caracas visit as Washington lifts Venezuela oil sanctions
Trump suggests 'fear' could be key to diplomatic success in nuclear talks with Iran
ICE to spend $38 B on massive new detention centres across America
UN chief appeals for unity as Ramadan nears and conflicts rage on globally
Europe must learn to become a geopolitical power — Macron
Türkiye slams European Parliament's 'baseless' resolution
Russia calls for exclusion of Europe from upcoming Ukraine peace talks
Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail
Indian man pleads guilty in US over plot to kill Sikh separatist leader
Türkiye’s Erdogan discusses trade, counterterrorism cooperation with Iraqi PM Sudani
EU must build partnerships with Türkiye, Brazil, India: Germany's Merz
UNSC not working as intended: EU's Kallas
Israeli forces attack journalists covering illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank