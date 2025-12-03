Egypt has denied that it had agreed with Israel to open the Rafah crossing to Gaza for residents of the Palestinian territory to exit, insisting it be opened in both directions.

"If an agreement is reached to open the crossing, it will be in both directions, to enter and exit Gaza, in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump," the state information service said in a statement on Wednesday, quoting an official Egyptian source.

Israel said earlier that it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days."

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from Gaza to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

Israel's COGAT added that the crossing would operate under the supervision of the EU's Border Assistance Mission, "similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025", when the crossing was briefly opened during a six-week truce.

Two European diplomatic sources told AFP they had originally been preparing for the crossing's opening for pedestrians on October 14 after a similar announcement, before the opening was delayed.

Reopening the Rafah crossing is a part of Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, as well as something UN agencies and other humanitarian actors have long called for.

'Insufficient'