Zelenskyy signs decree to exit Ukraine from anti-landmine treaty
"We cannot remain tied down in conditions where the enemy has no restrictions," says head of parliament’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.
Zelenskyy has not yet officially confirmed Kostenko’s statement. / AP
June 29, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on Ukraine’s withdrawal from an international treaty that bans the use and stockpiling of anti-personnel landmines, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

Roman Kostenko, head of the Ukrainian parliament’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, announced on Sunday the decision in a statement on Facebook.

“I have just been informed that the President of Ukraine has signed a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the withdrawal of our state from the Ottawa Convention,” Kostenko said.

He cited Russia’s non-participation in the treaty and accused Moscow of “massively” using mines against Ukraine as justification for Kiev’s decision.

“We cannot remain tied down in conditions where the enemy has no restrictions,” Kostenko said, adding that the issue will now be considered by the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenskyy has not yet officially confirmed Kostenko’s statement.

The 1997 Ottawa Convention prohibits the acquisition, production, stockpiling, transfer and use of anti-personnel landmines. Ukraine signed the treaty in 1999 and ratified it in 2005.

