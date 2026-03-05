US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has stated at a conference in New Delhi that Washington will not grant India the economic benefits it once extended to China, which allowed Beijing to emerge as a key rival of the US.

"India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes that we made with China 20 years ago in terms of saying, ‘Oh, you know, we’re going to let you be able to develop all these markets and then, you know, the next thing we know is you’re beating us in a lot of commercial events,’" said Landau, who is currently in New Delhi leading the US delegation at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

His remarks on Thursday came in the context of US-India economic ties and trade negotiations, emphasising that the US would not repeat past errors by granting India unchecked market access that could lead to it becoming a major economic rival like China.

Landau said that the US will make sure that any trade and economic ties with India "is fair to our people because, ultimately, we have to be accountable to our own people just as the Government of India has to be accountable to its people".

Landau added India-US trade deal negotiations are "almost at the finish line".

Landau stated that US foreign policy aims to further the nation's interests.

"We are not a charity organisation. We are not United Nations… However, America first does not mean America alone. Just as President Trump wants to make America great again, he will expect that the PM of India and other countries want to make their countries great," he said.

Landau highlighted India's potential as a defining power in the 21st century, saying, "I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India. It's now the world's most populous country. It has incredible economic, human, and other resources that make it one of the countries that's going to decide the future of this century."

He added that the US wants to be part of India's ascent and cultivate deeper ties based on mutual respect, reciprocity, and shared interests.

Amid global disruptions from the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, Landau urged India to diversify its energy sources and consider US supplies instead.

"I hope you are looking for alternate sources... You can't have a better alternative than the USA," he said, positioning his country as ready to play a larger role in India's energy security, addressing challenges for India's growing economy.