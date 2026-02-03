The US House of Representatives has passed a spending bill ending the four-day partial government shutdown sparked by Democratic opposition to funding for the federal agency carrying out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Trump is expected to swiftly sign the legislation, which was passed by a 217-214 vote in the Republican-controlled House.

Twenty-one Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the funding package, while an equal number of Republicans opposed it rather than meet Democratic demands to reform the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Negotiations for new money for DHS broke down following the killing of two US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis, the Minnesota city that has become the flashpoint for the Republican president's sweeping immigration crackdown.

On Friday, the Senate passed a package clearing five outstanding funding bills to cover most federal agencies through September, along with a two-week stopgap measure to keep DHS operating while lawmakers negotiate immigration enforcement policy.

Trump has been pressuring Republicans to adopt the spending bill and end the shutdown.

“Work in good faith”