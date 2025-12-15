Türkiye must take the initiative to build peace, stability, and prosperity through its own diplomatic tools at a time when the international system is increasingly dysfunctional, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking at the opening of the 16th Ambassadors Conference in the capital Ankara on Monday, Fidan said existing global mechanisms have become paralysed and are no longer capable of resolving crises.

He stressed that the era of shaping policy using concepts produced by others and within boundaries drawn by others is over.

“In an environment where the international system is blocked and solution mechanisms are paralysed, we have to build peace, stability, and prosperity ourselves through our diplomatic tools,” Fidan said.

Drawing attention to the increasingly unpredictable global landscape, Fidan said the role of diplomats has become more vital than ever, as they are tasked with distinguishing qualified information from misinformation and understanding not only what is said, but what is truly meant in international capitals.

He highlighted Türkiye’s proactive and multidimensional foreign policy, noting that Ankara is strengthening its role as a regional and global actor capable of shaping order rather than merely reacting to crises.

“We are building a respected and leading Türkiye that produces security and prosperity in its immediate region, strengthens its order-shaping role at the regional and global levels, increases its market share and competitiveness in international trade, and is able to offer its own original political and cultural contribution to the international system," he said.

Related TRT World - Türkiye at the centre of global diplomacy: Navigating crises, building trust

Türkiye's proactive diplomacy