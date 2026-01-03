WORLD
Venezuela top diplomat calls for global solidarity against US in its 'colonial war'
Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto rejected US attacks on Venezuela, saying they violate international law and endanger civilians and national resources.
Yvan Gil Pinto said the aggression threatens international peace and stability in Latin America. [File photo] / EFE
January 3, 2026

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Saturday condemned strikes targeting the country’s capital Caracas as a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter, saying they threaten international peace and stability and put millions of lives at risk.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population, targeting civilian and military locations in the city of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira," the Venezuelan minister said in a statement.

“Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the attacks was to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and to undermine the nation’s political independence. “They will not succeed,” he mentioned.

“The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a ‘regime change,’ in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail as all previous attempts have failed,” the foreign minister added.

He said that President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree declaring a State of External Disturbance across the national territory to protect citizens’ rights and ensure the functioning of state institutions.

‘Imperial aggression’

RECOMMENDED

The Venezuelan foreign minister called on the peoples and governments across Latin America, the Caribbean and the world to mobilise in solidarity “in the face of this imperial aggression.”

Earlier, multiple strong explosions were heard on Saturday in Venezuela’s capital amid rising tensions with the US, according to media reports.

Citing US officials, CBS News reported that US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick smoke rising from several locations in the city, and air-raid sirens could be heard.

In a prerecorded interview aired Thursday on state television, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country is open to talks with the US on cooperation to counter drug trafficking.

Maduro said he is ready for dialogue, “whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it.”

He accused Washington of pursuing regime changes in Venezuela, saying the goal is to gain control of the country's vast oil resources through a months-long pressure campaign.

SOURCE:AA
