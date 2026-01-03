Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto on Saturday condemned strikes targeting the country’s capital Caracas as a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter, saying they threaten international peace and stability and put millions of lives at risk.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, condemns, and denounces before the international community the extremely grave military aggression carried out by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population, targeting civilian and military locations in the city of Caracas, the capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira," the Venezuelan minister said in a statement.

“Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the attacks was to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and to undermine the nation’s political independence. “They will not succeed,” he mentioned.

“The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a ‘regime change,’ in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail as all previous attempts have failed,” the foreign minister added.

He said that President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree declaring a State of External Disturbance across the national territory to protect citizens’ rights and ensure the functioning of state institutions.

Related TRT World - President Maduro and wife forced out of Venezuela, says Trump

‘Imperial aggression’