SpaceX successfully launched the 11th test flight of its Starship rocket on Monday from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, according to media outlets.

The Starship megarocket is the most powerful launch vehicle ever built and completed an hour-long test flight that reinforced its reusable design to be used in NASA's future Artemis missions to the Moon.

"Another major step toward landing Americans on the Moon's south pole," Acting NASA administrator Sean Duffy posted on X.

"The progress @SpaceX demonstrated with today's Starship test is critical for our Artemis missions," Duffy continued.

"While we prepare for Artemis II, every flight strengthens our progress on Artemis III, and beating China back to the Moon!"

It's been an up and down year for SpaceX test missions with the Starship prototype, known as Version 2.

Monday's launch was the second consecutive clean test run for Version 2, with the first successful launch taking place in August.

The three previous Starship Version 2 missions suffered in-flight failures, as well as an explosive accident during ground testing earlier this year.