Thieves wielding power tools raided the Louvre in broad daylight Sunday, taking just seven minutes to grab some of France's priceless crown jewels, but dropping a gem-encrusted crown as they fled, officials and sources said.

Authorities recovered the 19th-century crown -- damaged -- near the museum.

The spectacular heist, one of several to target French museums in recent months, forced the closure of the Louvre, the world's most-visited museum and home to the Mona Lisa.

Police are looking for a team of four thieves, Paris's chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau, told the BFMTV channel.

Soldiers patrolled the famed glass pyramid entrance, while evacuated visitors, tourists and passersby were kept at a distance behind police tape.

It was "like a Hollywood movie", one American tourist, Talia Ocampo, told AFP.

It was "crazy" and "something we won't forget -- we could not go to the Louvre because there was a robbery", she said.

A culture ministry statement said eight items of jewellery had been stolen from the Gallerie Apollon that houses the French crown jewels.

"Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen," said the ministry statement.

They included the emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise, and the diadem of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the thieves threatened museum guards with the angle grinders they used to break into the jewellery cases. She said a team of 60 investigators were assigned to the crime.

'Unsellable'

The robbers used a powered, extendable ladder of the sort used to hoist furniture into buildings to get into a gilded gallery housing the crown jewels, sources and officials said.