Thieves wielding power tools raided the Louvre in broad daylight Sunday, taking just seven minutes to grab some of France's priceless crown jewels, but dropping a gem-encrusted crown as they fled, officials and sources said.
Authorities recovered the 19th-century crown -- damaged -- near the museum.
The spectacular heist, one of several to target French museums in recent months, forced the closure of the Louvre, the world's most-visited museum and home to the Mona Lisa.
Police are looking for a team of four thieves, Paris's chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau, told the BFMTV channel.
Soldiers patrolled the famed glass pyramid entrance, while evacuated visitors, tourists and passersby were kept at a distance behind police tape.
It was "like a Hollywood movie", one American tourist, Talia Ocampo, told AFP.
It was "crazy" and "something we won't forget -- we could not go to the Louvre because there was a robbery", she said.
A culture ministry statement said eight items of jewellery had been stolen from the Gallerie Apollon that houses the French crown jewels.
"Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen," said the ministry statement.
They included the emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise, and the diadem of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the thieves threatened museum guards with the angle grinders they used to break into the jewellery cases. She said a team of 60 investigators were assigned to the crime.
'Unsellable'
The robbers used a powered, extendable ladder of the sort used to hoist furniture into buildings to get into a gilded gallery housing the crown jewels, sources and officials said.
The 19th-century crown of Empress Eugenie, was found broken near the museum afterwards, a source following the robbery said, asking to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The crown, featuring golden eagles, is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum's website.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the thieves had used the furniture hoist to steal "priceless" items from two displays in the museum's "Galerie d'Apollon" ("Apollo's Gallery").
The items stolen also included a necklace from the sapphire jewellery of Queen Marie Amelie and Queen Hortense and a pair of emerald earrings that once belonged to Marie Louise, said the culture ministry statement.
The thieves arrived between 9:30 and 9:40 am (0730 and 0740 GMT), the source following the case said, shortly after the museum opened to the public at 9:00 am.
A separate police source said the robbers had drawn up on a scooter armed with angle grinders and used the hoist to get inside the Louvre.
A witness named Samir, who was riding a bicycle nearby at the time, told the TF1 channel that he saw two men "get on the hoist, break the window and enter... it took 30 seconds".
He said he saw four of them subsequently leave on scooters, and he called the police.
The brazen robbery happened just 800 metres (half a mile) from Paris police headquarters.
The Louvre's management told AFP it had closed because it wanted to "preserve traces and clues for the investigation".
The director of the Drouot auction house told the LCI broadcaster he feared the jewels would be broken down into gems and precious metal to be sold, as they would be "completely unsellable in their current state".
The Louvre used to be the seat of French kings until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles in the late 1600s.
It is the world's most visited museum, last year welcoming nine million people to its extensive hallways and galleries.