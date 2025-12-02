At least ten Afghan nationals were shot dead by Iranian border guards while attempting to cross into Iran, Afghan authorities said on Tuesday, marking one of the deadliest recent incidents along the tense frontier.

Mohammad Nasim Badri, spokesperson for the security command in Afghanistan’s western Farah province, told the state-run Hurriyat Radio that the men were killed late on Monday after entering Iranian territory through the Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi border point “in search of work.” He said the victims were all residents of Farah and had crossed illegally.