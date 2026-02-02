CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
1 min read
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Belgorod region killed two civilians after hitting a residential building, local authorities said, amid escalating cross-border attacks.
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
Ukrainian serviceman launches a reconnaissance drone near the frontline town of Pokrovsk, October 6, 2025 / Reuters
February 2, 2026

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod killed two civilians, the regional governor said on Monday.

The overnight strike hit a residence, which caught fire and partially collapsed in the town of Stary Oskol, north of the Ukrainian border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Rescuers working at the scene recovered the bodies of two people," Gladkov wrote.

In response to Moscow's near-daily bombardments in its nearly four-year war, Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory to target the energy sector.

RECOMMENDED

Russia has targeted Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure, plunging residents into darkness and cold as temperatures have dropped as low as -20C.

On Sunday, a Russian drone attack on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least 12 people.

RelatedTRT World - Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home