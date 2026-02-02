A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod killed two civilians, the regional governor said on Monday.

The overnight strike hit a residence, which caught fire and partially collapsed in the town of Stary Oskol, north of the Ukrainian border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Rescuers working at the scene recovered the bodies of two people," Gladkov wrote.

In response to Moscow's near-daily bombardments in its nearly four-year war, Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory to target the energy sector.