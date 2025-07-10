TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
Istanbul's airports saw 61.2M air passengers in the first six months of the year, while Türkiye's tourism hubs host 23.9M passengers.
At Istanbul Airport, passenger traffic totaled 39.1 million in the first six months of the year. / AA
The total number of passengers using air travel in Türkiye reached 108.8 million this January-June, Türkiye's transport minister has said.

"In the January-June period, domestic and international passenger traffic at airports across Türkiye reached 46.6 million and 62.2 million, respectively, while 108.8 million passengers were served as direct transit passengers," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Thursday.

Stating that the number of aircraft last month taking off and landing at passenger and environmentally friendly airports was 89,696 on domestic flights and 91,608 on international flights, Uraloglu said that the total aircraft traffic reached 223,459, including overpasses.

"In the January-June period, aircraft traffic landing and taking off at airports was 454,841 on domestic routes and 410,226 on international routes. Together with overpasses, aircraft traffic of 1.1 million was reached. In this period, aircraft traffic, including overflights, rose 5.7 percent compared to the same period last year," he said.

Uraloglu pointed out that the number of passengers travelling by air in the six-month period surpassed the total population of EU member states Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia, Ireland, Ireland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece, and that the cargo traffic at airports reached 2.3 million tons in the period.

Istanbul's airports

At Istanbul Airport, passenger traffic totalled 39.1 million in the first six months of the year, including 8.1 million on domestic flights and 30.9 million on international flights.

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport saw 22.1 million passenger traffic in the same period, 9.6 million on domestic routes and 12.5 million on international routes.

The number of passengers served at the airports at Turkish tourism hubs (Izmir, Antalya, Mugla, and Alanya) reached 23.9 million in the first six months of the year, including 8.5 million on domestic flights and 15.4 million on international flights.

