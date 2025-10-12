Pakistan shut its border crossings with Afghanistan on Sunday after intense overnight clashes between the two countries’ forces, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called “provocations” from across the frontier and warned of a “strong and effective response.”

“There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response,” Sharif said in a statement, accusing the interim Taliban administration of allowing “terrorist elements” to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The clashes erupted late Saturday when Afghan troops opened fire on Pakistani border posts, according to Islamabad. Taliban said their action was in retaliation for Pakistani air strikes earlier in the week, which reportedly targeted the leader of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kabul.

“Several Afghan border posts destroyed”