MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Pakistan shuts Afghan border, vows “strong response” after deadly cross-border clashes
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns “provocations” by Taliban forces as Pakistan closes major crossings with Afghanistan following overnight artillery exchanges.
Pakistan shuts Afghan border, vows “strong response” after deadly cross-border clashes
The clashes erupted late Saturday when Afghan troops opened fire on Pakistani border posts, according to Islamabad. / AA
October 12, 2025

Pakistan shut its border crossings with Afghanistan on Sunday after intense overnight clashes between the two countries’ forces, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned what he called “provocations” from across the frontier and warned of a “strong and effective response.”

“There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response,” Sharif said in a statement, accusing the interim Taliban administration of allowing “terrorist elements” to use Afghan soil against Pakistan.

The clashes erupted late Saturday when Afghan troops opened fire on Pakistani border posts, according to Islamabad. Taliban said their action was in retaliation for Pakistani air strikes earlier in the week, which reportedly targeted the leader of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kabul.

RelatedTRT World - Tensions rise as key Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing remains shut

“Several Afghan border posts destroyed”

RECOMMENDED

Pakistani security officials said they responded with gun and artillery fire, destroying several Afghan border posts.

The exchange subsided by Sunday morning, though intermittent gunfire was still reported in parts of Pakistan’s Kurram district.

Pakistan subsequently closed its two main border crossings with Afghanistan, at Torkham and Chaman, along with at least three smaller ones at Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan, officials confirmed.

The Taliban’s Defence Ministry said its “operation” had concluded by midnight and that “there is no kind of threat in any part of Afghanistan’s territory,” according to spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Tensions between the neighbours have escalated in recent months as Islamabad accuses Afghanistan's interim Taliban authorities of sheltering militants from the TTP, which has waged a years-long insurgency against Pakistan. Kabul denies the accusation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Indonesia lets Elon Musk's Grok back online under tight supervision
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Right-wing candidate Laura Fernandez wins Costa Rica presidential race