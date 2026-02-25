Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, will meet with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on February 26.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the bilateral meeting will focus on Ukraine’s recovery package, preparations for an upcoming trilateral meeting with Russia, and details of a prisoner of war exchange.

He did not specify the location, though US envoy Steve Witkoff earlier indicated he and Kushner would be in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday and might meet with Ukrainian representatives there.

"I just spoke with Rustem Umerov. He has a meeting tomorrow with the American negotiators — Witkoff and Kushner. Also, for the first time, Umerov will be accompanied by the Minister of Economy. This will be a bilateral meeting with the American side," Zelenskyy said.