Head of Ukraine's negotiating team to meet US envoys on February 26: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says new round of US-mediated peace talks with Russia may take place in early March.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, February 24, 2026 [FILE]. / Reuters
9 hours ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, will meet with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on February 26.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the bilateral meeting will focus on Ukraine’s recovery package, preparations for an upcoming trilateral meeting with Russia, and details of a prisoner of war exchange.

He did not specify the location, though US envoy Steve Witkoff earlier indicated he and Kushner would be in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday and might meet with Ukrainian representatives there.

"I just spoke with Rustem Umerov. He has a meeting tomorrow with the American negotiators — Witkoff and Kushner. Also, for the first time, Umerov will be accompanied by the Minister of Economy. This will be a bilateral meeting with the American side," Zelenskyy said.

He added that preparations for the trilateral meeting, which he said could take place in early March, would also be prioritised.

"Thirdly, this is the task I set for Umerov, he will discuss the details of the exchange. We very much hope for a positive outcome on this humanitarian track," Zelenskyy said.

The previous round of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks took place in Geneva on February 17–18.

