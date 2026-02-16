Nepali candidates launch their campaigns on Monday for next month's parliamentary elections, the first since deadly anti‑corruption protests toppled the previous government in 2025.

"This election will draw the future of the country," Sushila Karki, who is serving as interim prime minister until the March 5 vote, said ahead of the launch.

The youth-led protests were triggered by a brief social media ban, but were fuelled by anger at economic stagnation and an ageing elite seen as out of touch.

Over two days in September, 77 people were killed, scores were injured, hundreds of buildings set on fire —including parliament, courts and a Hilton hotel — and 73-year-old Marxist leader KP Sharma Oli was ousted.

It was the Himalayan nation's worst violence since a decade-long civil war in 2006.

Young and old

Two weeks of campaigns will see a host of new, younger candidates promise to offer change, challenging veteran politicians who say they provide stability and security.

A key election clash will see rapper-turned-mayor Balendra Shah, 35, face Oli in a head-to-head battle in the former prime minister's constituency.

Sharply dressed Shah, better known as Balen, has emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change.

He has joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), the fourth biggest in the last parliament.

Also in the race is Nepali Congress, the country’s oldest party.

It was once part of Oli's coalition government, but has elected a new leader since the uprising — 49‑year‑old Gagan Thapa.