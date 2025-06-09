An explosion has occurred at a Japanese military facility inside a US air base in Okinawa, officials have said, with local media reporting non-life-threatening injuries.

The blast occurred while the JSDF personnel were preparing to carry out bomb disposal operations, Kyodo News Agency reported on Monday.

A defence ministry spokesman said they had received reports of an explosion at the Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) facility inside Kadena Air Base in the southern Japanese region.

Jiji Press and other local media said four injuries had been reported but none were life-threatening.

Public broadcaster NHK said, citing unnamed defence ministry sources, that the explosion may have occurred at a temporary storage site for unexploded bombs, with officials trying to confirm the situation.

"We've heard there was an explosion at the SDF facility and also heard there were injuries but we don't have further details," Yuta Matsuda, a local official of Yomitan village in Okinawa, told AFP.

No evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents, according to local officials.

Okinawa is home to the bulk of US military facilities in Japan.