Myanmar declares temporary truce for earthquake relief as toll mounts to over 3,000
The earthquake has worsened the country's ongoing civil war, leaving millions displaced and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
The announcement followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule. / AA
April 2, 2025

Myanmar's ruling military declared a temporary ceasefire in the country's civil war Wednesday to facilitate relief efforts following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 3,000 people.

The announcement by the military's high command was reported late Wednesday on state television MRTV, which said the truce would run until April 22 and was aimed at showing compassion for people affected by Friday's quake.

The announcement followed unilateral temporary ceasefires announced by armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.

Those groups must refrain from attacking the state or regrouping, or else the military will take "necessary" measures, the army's statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, rescuers pulled two men alive from the ruins of a hotel in Myanmar's capital and a third from a guesthouse in another city, five days after the quake.

But most teams were finding only bodies.

A national disaster

The quake hit midday Friday, toppling thousands of buildings, collapsing bridges and buckling roads.

The death toll rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with more than 4,500 people injured, MRTV reported. Local reports suggest much higher figures.

The earthquake came amid the civil war in Myanmar, making a dire humanitarian crisis even worse.

More than 3 million people had been displaced from their homes and nearly 20 million were in need even before it hit, according to the United Nations.

Two of the major armed resistance forces fighting the military, which seized power in 2021 from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, had announced ceasefires to facilitate the humanitarian response to the earthquake, though the military initially did not relent in its attacks.

